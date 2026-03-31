Actor Bhuvan Arora is gearing up to welcome his first child with wife Vaneja Gupta after 5 years of marriage. Recounting the day he learned he was going to be a father, Bhuvan tells us, “My wife took me to the Gurudwara, which we often go to. It’s a special place for us, so she broke the news there. I got a little teary-eyed… I’m still taking in this whole information." Bhuvan Arora shares fatherhood tips he learnt from Farzi co-star Shahid Kapoor: Your kids and family come first

He adds, "Every day I feel a little more grateful to God for whatever is happening. It’s a beautiful phase, one that we were waiting for. The baby is due to arrive in June this month, and we are in this blissful phase.”

Life has changed post the news As the due date approaches, Bhuvan admits that life at home has already begun to shift. “A lot of things have changed. I am not allowed to get angry on anything. I have to keep my temper in check… I have to smile,” he shares, noting that the phase is teaching him patience every single day. “I just feel a little more in love with my wife.”

Bhuvan, who rose to fame for his role in actor Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi, calls the film a special kind of association. “The funny thing is I got married when I was doing Farzi and now I’m having my first kid, when we are working on Farzi season 2.”

He elaborates, “Even before I shared the news online, I had shared it with Shahid bhai. He was happy for me. Seeing him on Farzi and how he gave time to his kids and family, that’s something I’ve learned from him. While I was working with Arbaaz Khan (in Raazdar), he also guided me on this new phase. Everybody tells me how you can make it easier for the mother, which I feel is the topmost priority."

Baby planning For the actor, the only expectation from this journey is simple and clear. “All I’m expecting is a healthy baby. That is all that matters. Boy or girl doesn’t matter.” With June around the corner, the couple has quietly begun preparing for the arrival. “We watch a lot of videos… we are learning to be better parents. We are trying to get on to some birthing courses,” he shares, adding, “I’m practising to learn lori every morning because I’m a terrible singer.”

The excitement he shares is not limited to the couple as the family, too, is counting days now, especially since this will be the first grandchild in the family. “Both our moms were very ecstatic… and now we are telling them it’s your responsibility. We had the godh bharai ki rasam on March 24, and the discussion around the names has begun,” he shares.

For the 39-year-old, the comfort of his wife is the topmost priority, and he plans to take a break from work as soon as the kid is born. “It’s a beautiful feeling, but I am scared also. I really want to be the best father in the world. I just hope I’m able to live up to everything that my child expects of me. Having said that, I do plan to take a paternity break and be a hands-on father and support my wife post she delivers.”

Praternity break should be normalised for both parents He elaborates that he plans to take a paternity break for at least three to four months. “I want to enjoy the time with my kid. I want to be there for my wife… I don’t want to miss that period. I have already told this to my team, Farzi team and others,” shares Bhuvan, adding that he has already informed his team not to take up work during this phase.

“Work will go on, right? I’m going to be an actor for the rest of my life, but this phase won’t come back. I will try to cut down on hours from 12/10 to maybe 10/8. But my priority is being home. I think paternity break should become a mandate in India. Both parents are equal and they both need to contribute equally. It’s high time we normalize giving paternity leave to both father and mother.”