Bigg Boss is not my cup of tea: Karan Patel on why he won’t be a contestant on Salman Khan’s show

Actor Karan Patel, who has been part of a handful of reality shows in the past, is now gearing up for a one-of-a-kind reality show, The 50. A captive reality format, this is not the first time the actor has been offered such a show. Karan Patel with Salman Khan

Over the years, Karan’s name has often appeared on the speculated list of contestants approached for Bigg Boss. Speaking to us, the actor clarifies that while he shares a cordial relationship with Bigg Boss and its ecosystem, being a contestant on the controversial reality show is something he has never aspired to, and it’s simply “not his cup of tea,” largely because of what the format demands from its participants.

Karan says, “I believe no reality show, particularly Bigg Boss, necessarily alters careers on its own. The way you conduct yourself on the show changes your career.” According to him, many contestants resort to exaggerated reactions and unnecessary drama purely to grab attention. “When people start doing things over the top just to gain eyeballs, it becomes boring and crass for viewers,” Patel remarks.

Taking a direct dig at the culture inside the Bigg Boss house, the 42-year-old adds that such behaviour often stops being an act and turns into a lifestyle. “That attitude then becomes a pattern of life for people inside the house. I’m specifically talking about Bigg Boss. After a time, it doesn’t even look authentic, and this performative aggression and forced conflict is precisely why the show doesn’t appeal to me.”

He adds that the only way he would be seen on the show is if he hosts it: “Maybe after about five to seven years, when I retire, I could host Bigg Boss. That’s the only way my audience will see me on that show.”

That said, Patel draws a clear distinction between participating in the show and appearing as a guest. He says he has always been open to the latter and will continue to be so. “Anytime Salman Bhai calls me, even in the middle of the night, I’ll be there the next day,” he wraps up.