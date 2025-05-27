BLACKPINK's Deadline World Tour announces dates for 16-city tour set to conclude in Hong Kong

If BLACKPINK's Born Pink world tour and its mammoth success was anything to go by, the Deadline tour from the foremost K-pop all-girl band, currently loading, is only set to up the stakes. Last week, the official handles of YG Entertainment announced Deadline, BLACKPINK's official world tour in the works. Earlier today, a 16-city spread of dates was released with the tour set to commence in South Korea's Goyang on July 5 and conclude in Hong Kong on January 25. Take a look at the dates. BLACKPINK's Deadline Tour announces Asia dates

- Goyang, South Korea (July 5-6)

- Los Angeles, USA (July 12-13)

- Chicago, USA (July 18)

- Toronto, Canada (July 22-23)

- New York, USA (July 26-27)

- Paris, France (August 2-3)

- Milan, Italy (August 6)

- Barcelona, Spain (August 9)

- London, UK (August 15-16)

- Kaohsiung, Taiwan (August 18-19)

- Bangkok, Thailand (October 24–26)

- Jakarta, Indonesia (November 1–2)

- Bulacan, Philippines (November 22–23)

- Singapore (November 29–30)

- Tokyo, Japan (January 16-18, 2026)

- Hong Kong (January 24–25, 2026)

Now while the tour has been announced, and tickets undoubtedly are set to fly off the portals, the OG BLACKPINK fans have a bone to pick with YG Entertainment. While news of this long-impending, well-drawn out reunion of course comes as a welcome surprise, the issue here per se is the glaring gap in new music from the girl group as a unit. While Jennie, Lisa and even Rose for that matter have minted pretty formidable global footprints as solo idols, fact still stands that BLACKPINK's last studio album, Born Pink, released back in 2022. Some comments expressing this sentiment read: "YG is the most unserious kpop agency i believe", "WHERE. IS. THE. ALBUM. Stop holding back. Stop testing our patience. Give our girls the comeback they deserve" and "yg ain't ever followed a deadline lmao", to quote a few.

Either which way, are you excited for BLACKPINK to officially enter their Deadline era?