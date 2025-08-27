Bollywood celebs celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi: Govinda-Sunita, Kareena, Jacqueline, Nimrat, Sharvari, Ananya, Twinkle

Mumbai got soaked in Ganpati festivities! For Ganesh Chaturthi today, celebrities were seen bringing Bappa home last night and, after the sthapana held in the morning, they were seen celebrating the festival with gaiety and seeking divine blessings. Bollywood celebrities soaked in Ganpati festivities(Instagram)

Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty, Rupali Ganguly, and Urmila Matondkar shared their festive wishes on Instagram. Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a throwback video expressing how much she missed bringing Ganpati home this year.

Many celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Sharvari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Varun Konidela, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kunal Khemmu with daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu, and Bharti Singh with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, were spotted bringing Bappa home.

Others who joined the celebrations were Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Aalisha Panwar, Hansika Motwani, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Yuvika Chaudhary, and choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja arrived together

Putting divorce rumours to rest, actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together. The couple, who were seen in color-coordinated traditional outfits outside their home, distributed sweets to the paparazzi. When asked about the divorce rumours, Sunita responded, "Controversy sunne aaye ho ya Ganpati ke darshan karne," before they continued to interact with the media and share sweets.

Festive moments

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez posted, “Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Actress Nimrat Kaur visited the GSB Seva Mandal in Mumbai and shared a selfie and photos on Instagram, writing, “Aala Re Aala!!! Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Actor-writer Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of herself in a beautiful pink sari, captioning it, “Our hearts are ready for Ganpati Bappa, our stomachs for modaks. The perks of getting ready early: first dibs. What do you love the most about this festival?”

Actor Aahana Kumra went for "darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja on the very first day" of the festival.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge celebrate with baby Fatehsinh

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and her husband, former cricketer Zaheer Khan, shared adorable photos of their baby boy, Fatehsinh, celebrating his first Ganesh Chaturthi. In the pictures, the little one is seen reaching for a plate of modaks. The couple posted a series of photos with the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to you!"