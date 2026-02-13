Bombay HC provides relief to Palash Muchhal in ₹10 crore defamation case against Vidnyan Mane; his lawyer confirms

Singer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal has been embroiled in a legal tussle with actor-producer Vidnyan Mane since the latter accused him of cheating him of money. He also made statements about Palash Muchhal's cancelled wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana , leading the singer to file a defamation case against him. Now, Palash has received interim relief in the matter from the Bombay High Court.

In the latest development in the case, the Bombay High Court has issued an order against Vidnyan Mane in the defamation case, Palash's lawyer Shreyansh R Mithare confirms to us. Meanwhile, the court has also restrained Vidnyan from making any statements regarding Palash as it can harm his reputation. Palash's lawyer sees it as a positive step in their case, and shares that the next hearing in the matter is scheduled for March 11.

Vidnyan Mane alleged that he was cheated by Palash of ₹40 lakh and also accused him of being unfaithful to Smriti. It was reported, as per news agency PTI, that Mane approached police in Maharashtra's Sangli district alleging that he was cheated by Palash. As per the complaint, the two met in December 2023 where Vidnyan showed interest in co-producing Palash's film Nazaria. Till March 2025, Vidnyan allegedly had given ₹40 lakh to Palash for the film, but when it didn't get completed and he asked for his money back, he got no response.