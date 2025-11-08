‘Born Parsi, Married as Muslim, cremated by Hindu rites’: Sussanne’s sister Farah pens note for mother Zarine Khan

On November 7, Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan’s mother, former actor Zarine Khan breathed her last at her and husband Sunjay Khan’s Mumbai residence. She passed away at the age of 81 after suffering from age-related ailments for a long time. Zarine, formerly Katrak, was born into a Parsi family. But on the day of her death, son Zayed performed her last rites according to Hindu rituals. The video surfaced online where Zayed tried to hold back his tears, after which many netizens wondered why Zarine was cremated by Hindu rituals. Her daughter Farah Khan Ali has now talked about the same in her heartwrenching post.

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali took to her Instagram story to pen a moving note after her mother Zarine Khan’s death. She wrote, “My mother Zarine Khan was a very special woman. Her philosophy of life was to “Forgive and Forget”. She was kind hearted, loved by all her friends and family and cared deeply for one and all. She was the bond that kept our family together. Born a Parsi, Married as a Muslim and cremated according to Hindu rites. She epitomised Humanity and is someone whose legacy we hope to live 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️.”

Apart from being the mother of four children, Zarine was also a mother-in-law to Sussanne’s ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan. A decade ago, while talking about him fondly at the launch of her cookbook, Zarine had shared, “He is the father of my grandchildren and we are bonded for life. When the divorce went through, she (Sussanne) didn’t make a hue and cry. We are a family and we always have been family and friends together.”

Hrithik and Sussanne were married for 14 long years. Even after their divorce in 2014, Hrithik continued to call Zarine Khan ‘mom’ because of the bond they shared.