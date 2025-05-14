'First actress to be stuck in revolving door': Urvashi's hilarious throwback clip resurfaces amid Cannes 2025 appearance

Urvashi Rautela making the brightest entry — no literally — for the Cannes Film Festival 2025 opening ceremony, comes as a surprise to no one. But amid the same, a moment from her appearance at Cannes last year, has resurfaced, and fans seem to be having a field day. Urvashi Rautela's new 'first' at Cannes 2025 has the internet in splits

The video captioned, 'First Bollywood actress to be stuck inside revolving door for 25 minutes at Cannes', shows exactly that. Urvashi, in a corseted, poofy white ruffle gown, wedged between the revolving door, presumably of the Carlton Hotel, as a mini army of people try to help her out.

Going through the comments section of the video can easily be your evening fix of chuckles: "Footage khaane ki ninja technique 😂", "Itna zor se hassi hoon mein 😂😂😂", "There are usually other 'normal exits' on the side, why not use those? Just first women things", "They could have left her there and she'd probably figure it out herself by EOD. 😁😁😁", "Did Daku Maharaj come to rescue?", "since she is the first to do everything 😂😂😂", "Urvashi mandir Jana padega ab" and "Please inform her brother in DUBAI", to quote a few.

And a hilarious reference to her bright and flighty Cannes opening ceremony saunter from this year — "I hope the parrot is okay 😔 🙏".

Speaking of the parrot, Urvashi made quite the statement, as she essentially defied the newly imposed red carpet dress code for the Grand Théâtre Lumière, and showed up wrapped in loud volume, complete with a defiant trail. The Michael Cinco custom couture number boasted bold geometric patterns on the bodice, supplemented with a heavy hand of teal and tulle for the train. The colour palette seemed to be directly complimenting the cincher of her ensemble — a statement bedazzled Judith Lieber parrot bag. And of course, the queen goes nowhere without a crown.

What other big moment does Urvashi have in store for us next?