Cricketer Rinku Singh's wedding with MP Priya Saroj postponed for THIS reason

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s wedding with Member of Parliament Priya Saroj, scheduled to be held in Varanasi on November 19, has been postponed for a few months due to Rinku’s cricket commitments. Their engagement was held in a glittering ceremony in Lucknow on June 8. Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj after their engagement in Lucknow(Instagram)

Priya’s father, Tufani Saroj — a three-time MP from Machhlishahr (Uttar Pradesh) and current MLA from Kerakat, Jaunpur — confirmed this development to us.

He explains that due to Rinku’s busy schedule, no decision has been made yet regarding the wedding plans. He says, “We have not decided on anything for now. Unka jab pura program aa jayega game [cricket schedule] ka tab kuch tay hoga. Abhi pura schedule ana baki hai.”

As announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India will host South Africa for an all-format series, starting with two Tests. The first Test match will be held from November 14 to 18 in Guwahati. Prior to that, India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20s between October 19 and November 8.

Rinku and Priya’s engagement was attended by Congress leader and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, MP Dimple Yadav, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, and others.

Priya is a first-time legislator from Machhlishahr. She defeated BP Saroj to become the second youngest candidate to be elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Meanwhile, Rinku played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer has played two One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 33 Twenty20 Internationals.

Tufani had previously shared that Priya was introduced to Rinku through a mutual friend, whose father is also a cricketer. Before engagement, he said, “Yeh pehla function hai. Abhi parivaar ka hi function hai. Shaadi November 18 ki final kari hai.” The event will be held at The Centrum in Lucknow.