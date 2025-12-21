David Guetta returns to India after eight years, turns the night into a singalong party

Sunburn Festival’s Day 2 unfolded as a full-throttle celebration of sound and spectacle, with global EDM icon David Guetta making a triumphant return to India after an eight-year hiatus, his last performance in the country having been in 2017. Taking over the main stage, David turned the night into an unforgettable, high-voltage experience, setting the tone early by igniting the grounds with a seamless run of chart-topping anthems that had the crowd singing in unison. David Guetta electrifies Sunburn Festival’s Day 2, marking his return to India after eight years with a powerful set

Mid-set, he paused to connect with the audience, asking, “How are we feeling, India? Let me hear you all!”—a moment that drew thunderous cheers and underscored the deep bond he shares with Indian fans. Reflecting on that connection, Guetta added, “I’ve been a DJ since I was 14, and we are still together,” a sentiment that resonated strongly with long-time followers who have grown up with his music.

Musically, the set was a masterclass in balancing nostalgia with fresh energy. David played all his classics, including Titanium, Play Hard, Without You, and Together, each drop triggering massive sing-alongs across the festival grounds. He also treated fans to high-energy remixes, spinning his versions of Fein, Where The Hell Is My Husband, Forever Young, and Give Me Everything Tonight, keeping the crowd locked in from start to finish. From soaring melodies to pounding basslines, lights, visuals, and drops came together in perfect sync, amplifying the sense of occasion surrounding his long-awaited return.

Adding to the evening’s biggest moments was a surprise appearance by Nora Fatehi, who had met with an accident just hours before the festival while she was on her way to Sunburn. The performer joined Guetta towards the end of his set, giving a tantalising sneak peek into their upcoming collaboration.

Beyond the main stage, Day 2 played out as a constantly moving musical journey across the festival’s multiple venues. Early evening sets by Realmm, Pro Bros, Novak, and Kahan vs Kunal Merchant warmed up the crowd, while UD-T, Thugnaari, Priyanjana, and Axl Stace ensured a steady build-up on parallel stages. On another stage, the crowd enjoyed performances by Hemaiko, WhatNot!, Mr Ciao, Boho, and DJ Lion, Sublimation b2b Beatroot, Blakv Walker, Tommy Wahl, and Steve Levi.

As the night deepened, Layla Benitez, Omiki, Script, and DJ Dali carried the momentum forward, with Almost Human and Almost Human and Friends closing proceedings on a high. As the hours rolled on, the festival grounds echoed with different tunes blending into one collective rhythm, as the crowd moved seamlessly between stages, dancing, singing, and soaking in the diversity of sounds on offer. Day 2 wrapped up on a euphoric high, with exhausted yet exhilarated fans leaving the venue buzzing with anticipation, all set for the final day of Sunburn 2025.