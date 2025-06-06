Deepika Padukone's ex-boyfriend Muzammil Ibrahim claims actor's marriage led them to lose touch with each other

Deepika Padukone's legacy is big and shiny enough for one to nearly forget what the superstar was like, back in the day as a newcomer, with no real ties to the world of cinema. In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, model Muzammil Ibrahim, opened up about his alleged 2-year relationship with Deepika. Deepika Padukone; Muzammil Ibrahim(Photos: Instagram)

Recalling the Deepika he says he knew, before she became a natural in front of the camera, Muzammil shared, "We were in a relationship for two years...She was very confident because she is Prakash Padukone's daughter, so everyone knew about her".

Sharing how he was a bigger thing back in the day than she was, he said, "I was a star at that time, she was not. She is a superstar now. Everyone knows her, nobody knows me. I am a big fan. I love watching her movies. She is a beautiful woman. She is doing so great, but the fact is what it is".

So are the two in touch still? Muzammil shared, "Before she got married, we would talk sometimes", but the friendship appears to have fizzled out following her marriage to Ranveer Singh in 2018.

Still, Muzammil only has fond memories of his time with Deepika: "We were kids then. We would go on dates in a rickshaw in the rain. That was very cute. I had more money than her because I had started earning better. Then I bought a car and she was very happy about that. These things are very memorable because I have not been on a date in a rickshaw since then, and we were so happy even though we had no money", he recalled.

Speaking of a memory with her that sticks out for him he reminisced, "Even with no money, the DJ would play the song that she liked because I was friends with the DJ. For an hour and a half, he just played that song because it was her birthday".

So why'd things end between the two? Muzammil made it clear that while she was the one to pursue him initially, he was the one to break things off.

What do you think of this blast from Deepika's alleged past?