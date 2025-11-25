Donal Bisht threatens legal action over dating rumours with Abhishek Bajaj: I'll not tolerate false allegations

Calling it all a set of ‘false claims’ Donal posted a long note, which read, “I was shooting out of town and didn’t have the time to look into this, so now that I’m back I have only one thing to say: stop dragging my name into unnecessary bullsh*t. If you don’t know the truth, don’t comment or spread fake rumours, because I will not tolerate it. Any false allegations or defamation will face strict legal action."

Donal Bisht has finally addressed the swirling rumours that she is dating ex-Bigg Boss 19 contestant, Abhishek Bajaj; a claim that surfaced after reports suggested he was involved with her while still married to Akanksha Jindal. While the news of Donal and Abhishek has been making headlines for quite sometime now, Donal took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 25, and posted a firm, no‑nonsense statement.

She added, "People just use you, or your name, for their own benefit, and I’m done with it. I’m aware now, and I’m happy that I’m useful!”

Emphasizing the effort she has put into her career, Donal mentioned, “I have worked hard to build my name through all the work I’ve done over the years. I’m a respectable girl from a good family with solid moral values. I’m here to work, not to be part of anyone’s drama. I’m in this industry because of my love for cinema, for creativity, and for the craft God has destined me for—that’s all I know. Please spare me from these fake narratives. Thank you, and see you soon on screen!”