Elton John, Metallica's James Hetfield and more pay tribute to Beach Boys' frontman Brian Wilson: ‘One of a kind genius’

Elton John, Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, and Mick Fleetwood are among the many music legends who have paid tribute to Brian Wilson, the iconic co-founder of the Beach Boys, following his death at the age of 82 on Wednesday. Revered as one of the most innovative and emotionally resonant songwriters in music history, Brian leaves behind a legacy that shaped the sound of modern pop and rock. Brian Wilson died at the age of 82(REUTERS)

The news of his passing was shared by his family through his official website and social media accounts. While the cause of death has not been revealed, Wilson had been under court conservatorship since May 2024 due to health concerns, with longtime representatives Jean Sievers and LeeAnn Hard overseeing his care.

Fellow Beach Boys member Al Jardine honored Wilson in a deeply personal message, recalling him as a classmate, bandmate, and “brother in spirit.” Tributes poured in from across the industry. Carole King spoke of their shared musical sensibilities, calling him her “brother in songwriting.” Bob Dylan said he had always admired Wilson’s genius, while Metallica’s James Hetfield named God Only Knows one of the best-written songs ever.

“I think ‘God Only Knows’ that song is like one of the best written songs ever and thank you, Brian, for that. May you rest in peace, we’re going to miss you,” James Hetfield said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Mick Fleetwood called Wilson’s touch “magical” and mourned the loss as a blow to the entire world of music. Ringo Starr offered love and condolences to Wilson’s family, and Sean Ono Lennon described him as “our American Mozart” and “a one-of-a-kind genius from another world.”

John Cusack, who portrayed Wilson in the 2014 biopic Love & Mercy, remembered him as a man with “an ear that heard the angels.” Tributes also came from Nancy Sinatra, Questlove, Rolling Stones members Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and bands like America, all echoing the sentiment that Wilson was a true original.

From sun-drenched anthems to introspective masterpieces, Brian Wilson’s music defined an era and touched countless lives. His melodies, harmonies, and emotional depth continue to resonate, ensuring that his influence will be felt for generations to come.