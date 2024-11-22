EXCLUSIVE| Paras Kalnawat on Kundali Bhagya ending: The news was shocking for us

Recently actor Shraddha Arya quit her show Kundali Bhagya after working in it for seven-and-a-half years. While many assumed it was because of her maternity leave, reports also surfaced that the show itself is ending. Confirming the same to us, actor Paras Kalnawat informs that the final episode will telecast on December 6. Paras Kalnawat on Kundali Bhagya ending

While the end of the show is emotional, Paras Kalnawat informs that it came out of the blue. “This decision of the production and the channel was very abrupt. We never got to know or had that space with us that we have a knowledge of how many days we had left. It was all of a sudden and that was actually shocking for all of us. We were all working as a family on set, and not to see them every day, it's going to be a little emotional,” he says, adding that he is grateful for all the love that has come to him through the show: “All the messages I have been receiving after my post, I can feel how disheartening the development is for the audience too. It has a loyal audience who’ve been watching it since the beginning. I find myself lucky that I got this opportunity.”

The actor is very happy about his co-star Shraddha’s good news too: “I just spoke to Shraddha the other day and I'm very excited for this phase of her life. She's excited herself and this feeling is so great. I shot with Sana (Sayyad, actor) and she delivered a baby girl, and now Shraddha is going to become a parent. I was just teasing her that now you'll have to keep visiting Disneyland after a year and all of these baby places, you don't have any choice.”

Paras had an ugly exit from the show Anupamaa, and he insists that finding positivity became his main motive when he chose Kundali Bhagya. He says, “I was looking forward to something where I get all the love and attention. I was craving for it and I got everything on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. It not only revived my career but also revived my faith in television and also the faith in teamwork. Hamare set pe aise koi problem thi hi nahi.” He reveals that after the shocking death of a crew member on the set of Anupamaa, he did reach out to people there. “I tried to contact people around to know who exactly it was because I know each and every one of them. But later, I got to know it was some new crew member. Still, it was shocking. Nobody deserves to be at that place. I feel really bad for the family and the people who were close to him and were working with him,” he ends.