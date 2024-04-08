Fahmaan Khan: I don’t give people the license to judge my personal life

Actor Fahmaan Khan is enjoying the holy month of Ramzan to “detox and rejuvenate” his body. “If you understand the idea of spirituality within you, you don’t need a special time to connect with God. It just becomes a little special in this month,” he says, adding that since he is working currently, he is missing celebrating with his family. Fahmaan Khan on Ramzan and his acting break

Khan took an acting break after his last show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii ended in September 2023. He shares, “I wanted to give myself three months’ time to rejuvenate. And after working for so long, this time felt really long. After every few days, I would question what was I doing?” The actor also got into a controversy last year because of his feud with former co-star and friend, actor Sumbul Touqeer. He shares that was another reason for taking that break: “I needed time to reconnect with myself and my family.”

When asked about how the ordeal affected him, the 33-year-old says, “When it happened, I questioned why is it happening, is it the right thing? And the answer was a no! I am not here for people to judge me on my personal life. My personal life is not to be talked about and I haven’t given anyone the licence to do that."

The actor adds that on social media everyone shares an opinion without knowing the matter at hand. “People expect you to either not react or get angry or be gracious in your reaction. But sometimes, you have to break your silence and speak up. Hating and attacking on social media has become a game today,” he insists, adding that the hate and trolling impacted his work too. “I saw the effect when my directorial music video released. There was so much going on that in the first hour of its release, we received 22000 spam reports, compared to 15000 views.” Now, Khan is raring to come back on screens as he recently announced his new show.