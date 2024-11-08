‘Temple Run India’: Fans tease Sidharth Malhotra in first look at thriller Vvan; compare it to Stree 2 and Munjya

The first look into Sidharth Malhotra's next big project — Vvan: Force of the Forrest – was unveiled on Instagram by the actor, yesterday. The thriller has already generated significant buzz online and will feature Malhotra in a widely different role from his previous stint in the soldier drama Yodha which was released earlier this year. Directed by the genius behind the critically acclaimed web series Panchayat, Deepak Mishra, Vvan will sport a rural, folklore-inspired narrative. Sidharth Malhotra's next big project — Vvan: Force of the Forrest

The actor expressed his enthusiasm on Instagram saying, “Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team, directed by @arunabhkumar and @deepakmishra18 🔥 Can’t wait for you all to experience ‘VVAN - Force of the forrest’ on the big screen in 2025. @balajimotionpictures @tvfmotionpictures. Coming On Chhath, 2025.” Wife Kiara Advani also shared the teaser on her story with a few 🔥 emojis to show her support.

The film's first look offers a glimpse into a gripping folk story, with visuals that reflect Mishra's signature style. The teaser starts with a signboard reading, ‘Suryast ke baad jungle mein pravesh karna varjit hain’ (Entering the jungle after sunset is strictly prohibited), setting the tone for the mysterious narrative that unfolds. It then introduces a man in a dhoti running through the forest with a traditional torch, followed by a bird's-eye view of the jungle coming to life under the twilight sky.

Netizens react

As the excitement builds, expectations are high for this mythology thriller. The actor's fans swarmed to social media in a showcase of support. “Finally 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 Something New And Different Can't Wait I'm Super Excited My Superstar @sidmalhotra 😊💪🔥,” said one fan. “This looks bloody interesting!😍,” read another comment. Other keen netizens drew comparisons to popular horror thrillers like Munjya and Tumbbad (2018) as well as the widespread game Temple Run. “It's giving Tumbad / Munjiya,” said a netizen. “Seems like they are making like Kantara, Stree and Munjya type movie,” said another.

Many also pointed out the strange name of the movie. “Looking at the spellings of vvan and forrest and the quality, yeh motion poster pakka Balaji ke numerology dept ne banaya hai,” said a hilarious comment on Reddit. “Yeh kaisa naam hai bhai, “VVan, force of the foRRest. Inka numerology, alphabetology kab rukega, bohot weird naam rakh rahe hai,” said another. “Bhai movie titles mein bhi astrology numerology karne lag gaye kya,” was one more comment.

Netizens pointed out the strange name of the movie

The film is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF) which is known for its OTT prowess. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar, the film is set to release during Chhath in 2025.