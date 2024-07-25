For TV, the ball is always in audience’s court, says actor Kinshuk Mahajan

Actor Kinshuk Mahajan, who clocked 15 years in the entertainment industry, calls his journey a balanced one. Actor Kinshuk Mahajan

“When I look back, it surprises me how these years passed by so swiftly and silently. Work kept happening, life kept moving forward. Television has been instrumental in giving me a platform to perform as an artist who joined with many dreams and aspirations,” says Mahajan, who has been part of shows like Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai (2008) and Naagin 2 (2016).

For Mahajan, TV still holds significant ground, though it has many more mediums to compete with now. Commenting on contemporaries like Kavita Kaushik quitting TV due to regressive content, he says, “Each to his own, but I feel it’s purely demand and supply. If shows with such content are getting an audience, it means the makers are not doing anything wrong. I have always believed that the ball is always in the audience’s court. If a show is not worthwhile, they won’t watch it, and it will go off-air, whether it’s progressive or regressive.”

Mahajan adds, “Those were the days when television was the biggest entertainment medium, and every actor’s work was counted. I started a little early before my biggest daily hit, Bidaai, but those shows had a different premise. The former gave me my big debut, and that’s when my career took off.”

Reflecting on his role in a fantasy show, he says, “I thoroughly enjoyed my role. The kind of thrill such shows bring on screen works in their favour. I enjoyed the process, though I didn’t get to delve into becoming a makhi (housefly), which can be a bit far-fetched. Television is a source of entertainment; if it showed hardcore reality, where’s the fun for the audience who watch TV to escape their tough day?”

With over a score of shows to his credit, Mahajan has also taken regular breaks from acting. “My break from work is only when I don’t get anything worth it. For the last nine months after Pandya Store (2021), I couldn’t find the right script, and before that, I gave two years to a South film that got canned. In an actor’s life, these things happen. I am set to be back on TV with Megha Barsenge and that makes me happy and content.”