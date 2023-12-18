From Naam Shabana to Dunki, Taapsee Pannu is breaking moulds and setting trends

In the ever-evolving tapestry of Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu has emerged as a dynamic and versatile force, weaving her own distinct narrative in her over a decade long career. She has created her own mainstream world for herself in an industry with diverse and thought-provoking projects such as Chashme Baddoor, Pink, Badla, Thappad and Mulk. And industry insiders feel it is just a start to a great journey ahead. Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in Dunki

According to producer and trade expert Girish Johar, she is a rare find who has aced the art of blending meaningful cinema with commercial, while creating a glam image as well.

“It is a very rare mix. Because traditionally we saw that actresses who did meaningful cinema didn’t find a strong foothold in the commercial world. With the changing time and audience’s preferences getting progressive, Taapsee is one of those rare few talents who has a strong footing in all forms of cinema. She has found a rare space in all parts of cinema, which is proved yet again with her doing Dunki with actor Shah Rukh Khan,” says Johar.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, her journey is a testament to the evolving landscape of Bollywood. With projects such as Baby, The Ghazi Attack, Manmarziyaan, Naam Shabana, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu, she has woven a compelling narrative that transcends the conventional boundaries of Hindi cinema.

In fact, the industry is hoping to see her push the boundaries further. Trade expert Akshaye Rathi asserts, “Her journey as an actor who is not from the entertainment industry, has been great and inspirational for all. For an outsider who had no connection in the entertainment industry, she has come and worked her way up the rank, consolidating her position as an actor of eminence not just in the Hindi film industry but regional as well”.

“She has also shown her entrepreneurial skills. It is commendable. She has found success in commercial as well as meaningful cinema. With Dunki, she is starting a new chapter, which will hopefully take her reach to a wider audience,” he adds.

As per trade expert Atul Mohan, what worked in her favour was that “she never considered herself to be part of the race”, but finding her own narrative and voice with her projects.

“She is one of the finest actors that we have today. If we look at her career graph and the range of strong character driven roles, it is not wrong to say that she has created her own mainstream cinema,” Mohan tells us, adding, “Today, everyone in the industry knows that she can fit into any character because she puts soul in any character. She never thought she was part of any race, but worked in a different zone. She is a great mix of glam backing content driving meaningful cinema”.

Talking about her rise, Shabaash Mithu maker Srijit Mukherji says, “After Vidya Balan, Tabu and Rani Mukerji, if there has been anyone who has shouldered the mantle of the she-hero or the main protagonist in female driven films, then it is Taapsee Pannu”.

“Her choice of subjects have been exemplary. She has proved her mettle in female oriented films. While working with her, I saw an actor so driven and hardworking… In young age, her career has turned out to be a great inspiration for a lot of actresses who complain that there aren’t enough roles being written for women, which is true. But her choice of subjects prove that there are strong roles being written as well, and Taapsee has heralded the zone,” he adds.

Echoing similar views, Johar exclaims, “She is for the long run. We are sure that Dunki will add another solid feather in her cap. Now, we hope that going ahead, she further consolidates more and does the right films which add wings to her”.