Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph are Very Serious about their relationship

Actor-producer Glen Powell has stated that his relationship with girlfriend and actor Michelle Randolph is “very serious”. Reported by TMZ, Powell gave a sneak peek into his relationship with the Landman (2024) actor. Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph

Powell, who was signing autographs for his fans in New York City shared that he was not nervous to go IG official with his relationship in July. “It’s never nerve-wracking if you believe in it,” the 37-year-old said.

Before wrapping up the conversation, Powell was asked if his relationship with Randolph was serious enough to lead to an engagement, and the How To Make A Killing actor confidently said, “I’d say it’s very serious.”

The duo made their relationship official on July 7, when Powell shared a series of pictures from his “Hell of a Fourth” holiday.