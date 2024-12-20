GOT7’s BamBam on eating vada pav on first India visit: I love spicy food

BamBam, who is part of the South Korean boy band GOT7, says he just goes with the flow when on tour. Making a pitstop in Mumbai for the K Town festival, the Thai singer and rapper says his first trip to India has been nothing short of spectacular. In an exclusive conversation with HT City, BamBam said tasting vada pav topped his to-do list. “I always ask my fans to recommend the local food in their city. I don’t like to eat very famous food recommended for travellers. I like to experience and soak in the city as a local and learn its culture. I love spicy food,” says BamBam, taking a sip of the masala buttermilk. GOT7’s BamBam on first India visit

It has been a rewarding year for the singer, with a successful solo world tour, and the release of his third mini-album Bamesis earlier this year. He says he has found his music style as he evolves as an artiste: “I am just chilling and doing what I love, which is to spend as much time as I can with my fans. I want to create memories with them, by sharing my life and moments. I am giving them a glimpse into the human BamBam beside the one on stage.”

The 27-year-old and his bandmates are all set to reunite for the much-awaited GOT7 comeback on January 20 next year. The singer reveals that each member of the boy band has prepared special songs for the occasion. “You can expect a very good album, which is something new. Many of the members turned 30, GOT7 grew up, and you will see this comeback is special, and worth the wait.”