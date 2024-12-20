Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GOT7’s BamBam on eating vada pav on first India visit: I love spicy food

ByPuja Talwar
Dec 20, 2024 05:56 PM IST

South Korean band GOT 7 singer BamBam opens up on his Mumbai visit, trying Indian food and finding his musical style

BamBam, who is part of the South Korean boy band GOT7, says he just goes with the flow when on tour. Making a pitstop in Mumbai for the K Town festival, the Thai singer and rapper says his first trip to India has been nothing short of spectacular. In an exclusive conversation with HT City, BamBam said tasting vada pav topped his to-do list. “I always ask my fans to recommend the local food in their city. I don’t like to eat very famous food recommended for travellers. I like to experience and soak in the city as a local and learn its culture. I love spicy food,” says BamBam, taking a sip of the masala buttermilk.

GOT7’s BamBam on first India visit
GOT7’s BamBam on first India visit

It has been a rewarding year for the singer, with a successful solo world tour, and the release of his third mini-album Bamesis earlier this year. He says he has found his music style as he evolves as an artiste: “I am just chilling and doing what I love, which is to spend as much time as I can with my fans. I want to create memories with them, by sharing my life and moments. I am giving them a glimpse into the human BamBam beside the one on stage.”

The 27-year-old and his bandmates are all set to reunite for the much-awaited GOT7 comeback on January 20 next year. The singer reveals that each member of the boy band has prepared special songs for the occasion. “You can expect a very good album, which is something new. Many of the members turned 30, GOT7 grew up, and you will see this comeback is special, and worth the wait.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On