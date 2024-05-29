 Grammy nominated DJ deadmau5 returns to India after a decade - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Grammy nominated DJ deadmau5 returns to India after a decade

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2024 03:44 PM IST

Canadian DJ deadmau5, who is also a Grammy nominated artist, returns to India after a decade to mark 25 years celebration of his career

Canadian music producer and DJ deadmau5 A.K.A. Joel Thomas Zimmerman, is returning to India after a decade and will be performing in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. The last time he performed in the country was in March 2014.

Grammy nominated DJ deadmau5 returns to India after 10 years
Grammy nominated DJ deadmau5 returns to India after 10 years

The artiste will have his show as a part of gig series Sunburn Arena at the NESCO Centre in Mumbai. Talking about returning to India, the DJ said, “I am thrilled to be back in India after a decade and perform for my Indian fans after such a long time. The energy and love of the Indian crowd are truly unmatched and I cannot wait to share this special moment with all of you!”

Known for his signature stage helmet, also known as his mau5head, deadmau5 arose at a time when EDM was becoming one of the most popular genres in the west. He emerged into one of the defining superstars of the late 2000s and early 2010s EDM boom and has now embarked on his retro5pective: 25yrs of Deadmau5 tour celebrating 25 years of innovation, collaboration and unforgettable memories.

With a career spanning over two decades, deadmau5 has earned six Grammy-Award nominations. He has headlined major festivals and has had an undeniable influence on the EDM landscape. He has earned multiple awards, including Best Electronic Artist, Album of the Year and Best Live Performance. deadmau5's performances combine cutting-edge technology, stunning visuals and pulsating beats.

Globally, deadmau5 is known for his work in progressive house and electro-house, as well as other electronic music genres like techno. His repertoire includes tracks such as Glowing Nights, Echoes of Euphoria and Rhythm Revolution.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Grammy nominated DJ deadmau5 returns to India after a decade
© 2024 HindustanTimes
