Guru Purnima| Kruti Mahesh on Remo Dsouza's impact on her life: He believed in me more than I did in myself

National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh is a renowned name in the industry today, but her professional journey started from the dance reality show Dance India Dance, where she met choreographer Remo Dsouza, who became her guru. On Guru Purnima today, she reflects on his influence in her life. “From a judge to a mentor, a guru to family, a friend and everything, he is someone I can pick up the call on anytime for anything and he will be there,” she says. Kruti Mahesh and Remo Dsouza

Raving about Dsouza, Mahesh says, “Remo sir is inherently the calmest person I have seen on a set. He keeps everyone happy and full of life and teaches that the process of creativity should always be enjoyed,” she says, adding that the time she assisted him was one of her best days because of the freedom he gave her. “He gives you creative space. At times, he would give the mic to me and tell me to give the count and I have been a very shy person, be it in front of the camera or on a mic. He believed in me a lot more than I did in myself,” she says.

Mahesh recalls her assisting days with Dsouza as she shares, “I assisted him for Pinga and Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani (2015), and he would just let me be. He would know where I would want the camera, and everything was so much in tandem. Even when Deewani Mastani released, he gave me the credit for what I had done in front of everyone, including Sanjay (Leela Bhansali, filmmaker) sir, and that adds a lot more prosperity for any choreographer. I remember people would come up to me thinking I did the song, and I would tell them that it was him. He has the biggest heart than anyone I know.”

She also reveals that Dsouza was amongst the first few people she shared the news of her National Award win for Ghoomar from Padmaavat (2018). “I was in rehearsal when I got the news and after my mother, Remo sir was the second person I called to share the news with. He was so excited for me, even more than me. My achievements will never be complete without my guru,” Mahesh ends.