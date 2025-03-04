Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin 'cried' after brother Kieran won Best Supporting Actor at Oscars 2025

Hollywood actor Kieran Culkin is not celebrating his triumph alone. The A Real Pain actor, who secured the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor during the 2nd March ceremony, had the unwavering support of his elder brother, actor Macaulay Culkin, who shared his heartfelt reaction to Kieran’s victory. "I cried," Macaulay revealed to Tan France on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair after-party on Monday. “He’s Academy Award-winning actor Kieran Culkin,” he added. Macaulay Culkin said he got emotional over Kieran’s Oscar win

The Home Alone star, accompanied by his fiancée Brenda Song, wasted no time in reaching out to his brother after the win. "I was like, ‘I’m gonna see you later,’" he recalled. And if there was any doubt about the depth of their sibling bond, Macaulay made it clear that Kieran had his undivided attention throughout the awards show. "Just the Best Supporting Actor," he admitted. "That's the only thing I watched. True story, true story."

Although the 44-year-old made sure to watch the ceremony, he had no doubts about his brother’s success. "He was front row, aisle, closest to the stairs,” he pointed out. “There was no way he was not going to win."

However, Macaulay was not the only family member rooting for Kieran’s victory. Brenda—who shares two sons, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2, with Macaulay—was equally certain of the Succession star’s chances, affirming, “Let's be real. We're allowed to say that," she said.

Kieran Culkin's Oscar win was the pinnacle of a remarkable award season. His portrayal in A Real Pain garnered him numerous accolades, including the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Additionally, he was honoured with the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. Critics' associations also recognised his exceptional performance. The New York Film Critics Circle awarded him Best Supporting Actor, and he received the Outstanding Supporting Performance award from the Toronto Film Critics Association.