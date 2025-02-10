HYBE producer reveals how BTS’s Jin pushed himself to the limit for Run Jin; ‘I can handle some tough stuff’

BTS member Jin hit the ground running just five days after finishing his military service with his show, Run Jin. This one had almost everything fans saw in Run BTS, especially Jin interacting comically with nature as he hiked up Mt. Hallasan. Furthermore as the show’s lead, he not only welcomed various celebrity guests but also interacted with a wide range of bystanders. In a recent interview with Weverse magazine, Ryu Songhui, head of HYBE Media Studio’s Original Content Planning Team, shared how Jin felt a sense of responsibility toward his fans when it came to this show, especially since he was the first BTS member to return from military service. Kim Seok-jin

“Jin was actually the one who came up with the title Run Jin,” Ryu explained. “A lot of YouTube series these days use a talk show format, but he seemed to like variety shows, too.” Ryu went on to describe how the team thoughtfully considered how best to use the show to express Jin’s gratitude toward his fans. “Since Jin was the first one in BTS to complete his military service, we also looked at things from a production standpoint to carefully consider how we could use the show to express his gratitude toward ARMY. We wanted to show how determined Jin was to give his all for ARMY, which is how the Mt. Hallasan hike was born.” The hike became one of the show’s main challenges. “He told us, ‘I can handle some tough stuff. Feel free to really put me through the grinder and make it hard on me.’ He was more than willing to follow along and take on the hard stuff.”

Additionally, the producers were impressed by his attitude, noting, “Jin has a unique ability to bring out something new and different with guests of all ages. I think he’s naturally suited to variety shows. His influence, coupled with the writing and the directing team’s efforts, helped make the collaborations with all the different guests and institutions fun. All we had to do was set the stage, and Jin ensured it turned into great content. For that, we’re incredibly grateful.”

Netizens react

Netizens were deeply moved after learning more about Jin, with many expressing their admiration and love for him across social media. One fan wrote, “We've witnessed his journey, and he's truly put in so much effort. We're so grateful to him!” Another shared, “I'm so proud of him, even though he might not know it. I hope he's letting Hobi entertain us now while he takes a well-deserved break—he's been working tirelessly since his discharge and really needs some time to rest.” A third comment read, “He always strives to make ARMY happy.” Another fan added, “I’m so proud of Jin! He’s worked so hard for us, and it’s heartwarming to hear about how the crew bonded during the hike. Those memories will last forever, thanks to Seokjin. Go #RunJin!” Lastly, one fan expressed, “He’s been working nonstop but hardly getting the recognition he truly deserves.”

Jin's dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed by his fans, who continue to show their unwavering support and appreciation for him.