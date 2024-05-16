I feel I'm finally getting my reward: Anu Malik on San Sanana from Aśoka trending

With over 500k Reels, and over a million views, San Sanana from the 2001-film Aśoka starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is creating quite a buzz online. The song has crossed borders and even made a mark for itself on the international sphere. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Hema Sardesai, the song has caught the fancy of makeup enthusiasts, who are going to great lengths to get ready in traditional indian avatars, while staying on beat. Anu Malik(Instagram)

Musician Anu Malik, who was the composer for San Sanana, says, “My daughter, Anmol, showed me the Reels and said, ‘Papa your song has gone viral’. This project is very close to my heart because it featured Shah Rukh (Khan, actor).” He goes on to add that working on the music for this movie involved a lot of discussion with director Santosh Sivan to get things right. “When I was working on the music for the movie, I must’ve hummed numerous tunes to Sivan saab (Santosh Sivan, director) and he rejected them. He was very clear that this music has to be something very different [from what we have heard before],” he explains.

Malik further elaborates, “This was one of the movies where I put in my most hard work in the music. And I feel like I am finally getting my reward. Having SRK and Bebo acted as a big boost of inspiration and having them in the song was like sone pe suhaaga.”

Makeup artists from all over the world are creating reels on this song(Instagram/YouTube)

It is no surprise that Hindi music is trending and it is not the first time either. In 2022, O Saki Saki from Batla House (2019) made waves and since then several songs like Kesariya Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022), Maan Meri Jaan by King, Jalebi Baby by Tesher and Jason Derulo have got people grooving and creating numerous reels. Explaining what he believes makes this song apt for today’s audience, who are usually a completely new generation that hasn’t heard this song before, the 63-year-old shares, “It has got a breezy tune and even today, people wearing lovely gowns walking the red carpet or doing their makeup, the song goes well with whatever they are doing. People have loved the melody, the lyrics, the song and that makes me very happy. The kids of today, who are between 21 to 25, appreciates a good song.”