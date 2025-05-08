‘India doesn't provoke’: Shahid Kapoor lauds Operation Sindoor with a powerful message only to change it later

In the early hours of May 7, Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor — targeted strikes on nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This was in response to the heinous terror attack which took place in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. Around 26 innocent men were shot to death after being asked their religion. Soon after the report surfaced on news channels and the internet, many Indian celebrities lauded the Armed Forces. Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Jo hamaari rakhsha karte hain, ishwar unki rakhsha kare. Wishing our forces safety and success #operationsindoor,” whereas Akshay Kumar shared, “Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Jai Mahakaal 🚩.” Shahid Kapoor edits his post for Operation Sindoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was also in the list of celebrities who reacted to Operation Sindoor on social media. His message, along with a picture of a fighter jet, was impactful and powerful. However, Shahid later changed the caption and even turned off the comments under his post, leaving the internet puzzled. Earlier, the caption of his post read, “India doesn't provoke. But India never forgets. #operationsindoor.” Now, the post simply says, “🇮🇳 #operationsindoor.” The comment section is not visible as it has been deactivated, which is why it’s not clear if trolling was the reason that forced Shahid to take this decision.

Shahid Kapoor's original post on Operation Sindoor

Last month, after the Pahalgam terror attack, Shahid had tweeted, “Innocent lives lost in Pahalgam. Nothing but pain comes out of such cowardly acts of terrorism. This is not what anyone’s god would ever accept. Jo jo karam karega tu use hi hoga bharna. Praying for the families dealing with the immeasurable loss. 🙏🏼.”

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in the action thriller film Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. Up next, Shahid is all set to reunite with his Haider (2014) director Vishal Bhardwaj for Arjun Ustara, which is also an action thriller.