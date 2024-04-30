Indian music will soon have great impact on the music industry in the world: Matt from MEDUZA

Working on an electric dance version of Devdas’ Dola Re Dola turned out to be a window to Indian music for Italian electronic music group Meduza, and group member Mattia Vitale admits that it made them realise that Indian music will soon have a greater impact on the music industry across the globe in the times to come. Recently, Meduza reimagined Dola Re Dola

For Dola Re Dola, they collaborated with Indian artist Varun Jain.

Talking about working on an Indian song for the first time, he says, “We knew it was a historical song in India. When we had a discussion with our label about doing something for the market there, they suggested the song to us, and we were super excited about it. It was completely different from what we have made until that moment. It was inspiring for us to work on something that was big in another country. Now, getting the feedback that people have loved it is such a good feeling”.

Meduza, consisting of three members: Luca de Gregorio, Mattia Vitale and Simone Giani, are best known for their 2019 breakthrough songs Piece of Your Heart, which was a collaboration with British production trio Goodboys and Lose Control which was also a collaboration with Goodboys and British singer Becky Hill.

After Dola Re Dola, they are eager to explore more work in India. “We are definitely going to go through some new talented artists coming from India. And we are going to work on something. it’s not in the plan for this year. But we are definitely planning to come to the country soon for a performance. We will use that time to discover new artists”.

Talking about the Indian market, he shares, “Indian music is not that common in Europe… It is a relatively new thing for us. But the Indian market is going to be the future of the music world. They will have a great impact on the music industry in the world in the next 10-20 years”.

“India is going to be a new market in the music industry. Culture is really big in the country. It is completely different from the other places in the world. They have specific sounds from the culture in their music. I’m really curious to see how this goes on in the next