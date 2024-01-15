Indo Warehouse: We expect South Asians to deserved recognition in 2024

New York based music duo Kahani, aka Armaan Gupta and Kunal Merchant, are on a mission to spread the sounds and rhythms of South Asian music globally, and they are dedicated towards it. In fact, they hope South Asian music will get the recognition it deserves in 2024. Indo Warehouse recently performed at Rockpool in Goa

They are working on making South Asian music popular through their New York-origin platform and label Indo Warehouse. They focus on South Asian music and culture and have hosted shows in the US, London and Amsterdam.

“We expect to see and hear many more South Asians getting their deserved recognition in 2024 across many genres. We know so many incredible artists who have been working hard at their craft, and we expect to see many of them “break out” in 2024,” they say, adding, “Indo Warehouse spent 2023 building awareness for our sound. In 2024, you’re going to see our sound evolve. We’re now ready to take the next step, which will include many more releases this year on our label, Indo Warehouse artists releasing music on other prominent dance music labels, and a few breakout hits”.

Opening up about what music trends they wish to see change in 2024, the artists share, “Less hype, more substance. We want to see all of the great creators who have been incredibly strategic in growing their brands on TikTok and IG, elevate their artistry to the next level. We want to see artists challenge the notion that they are not just a 1 act show”.

Talking about their mission, they say, “Since we started Indo Warehouse, it’s been our mission to showcase our sound in a way that highlights the depth of artistry we have in our culture. We use our instruments, our vocalists, our scales, and often incorporate nostalgia to help the crowd rekindle those memories and feelings that will never leave them. Our challenges are often focused on helping educate people about what we’re doing so they have proper context, building and establishing relationships with other artists who we are just getting to know, and finding enough time to spend in the studio while we are touring”.