It has been a journey of three decades and I continue to learn: Amar Upadhyay

Actor-producer Amar Upadhyay considers himself lucky to have been able to sustain this long in the industry while doing his choice of work. Actor-producer Amar Upadhyay

“It has been a journey of three decades now. Thankfully, I continue to evolve, grow and learn. I never thought back then that yeh ek lambi paari hogi. I think I was fortunate that good roles came to me, and the best part was being remembered for my work always,” says the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000) actor on his visit to U P.

Upadhayay who calls himself a workaholic further adds, “Many ask me how you managed to survive and get characters that never got overshadowed. Television has been more about saas-bahu sagas still mujhe acha kaam milta gaya. For example, Molkki (2020) where I got to play a cult role. Then of course films like Bob Biswas (2021) or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) gave the right boost. I feel it’s a mix of all your love for the craft, right stories, makers, and, of course, destiny.”

The actor also tried his hand at producing a show and has more projects in the pipeline. “Donning a producer’s hat is not easy. Though I have been in various businesses for quite some time, turning a producer was a different ball game altogether. The television daily Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho that went on for a year, gave me many life lessons also as I played an important role in the show. So, it was more about balancing the two important jobs. For this year, I have a slice-of-life Gujarati film all set to hit the theatres. Along with that soon I will be producing another film in Gujarati. Films ke sath television bhi chal raha and I feel all is good as long as my family is happy toh sab sahi hi lagta hai,” says Upadhayay who was shooting for Doree in Varanasi for a long schedule.