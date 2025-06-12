Jackson Wang on meeting Hrithik Roshan during his current India visit: Hopefully, I will be in Krrish 4

Jackson Wang is in Mumbai and is loving being back in India, again. Two years after his performance at Lollapalooza, the singer says this time is special. “I am here as a person- to feel the city, meet the locals, and just go around being a human being, seeing with my own eyes and experiencing the traditional culture, food, sport and the people. Though I have been here two days, I feel I have been here for three years. The night life is amazing as well.” Hrithik Roshan with Jackson Wang

Actor Hrithik Roshan hosted a party to welcome Jackson Wang in Mumbai. Can we hope for a possible collaboration between the two in the future? Calling Hrithik a “super legendary icon” Jackson says, “He is a champ himself. I am not sure, he is super busy like everyone else. I've heard he is preparing for Krrish 4. Hopefully I will be in Krrish 4, where I come out and die right away,” he laughs.

The singer has also embarked on a new chapter with his latest album, Magic Man 2, which is all set to release on July 18. The singer once again rekindles his relationship with his enigmatic alter ego- Magic Man. The album is an evocative narrative exploring the juxtaposition of his public and personal image. “This is more about what I want to say as a person. Am I the Jackson Wang the audience know, or the Jackson Wang I know. It chronicles my own struggles and the ups and downs I experienced when I entered the industry at 19 years of age. There is a lot that I missed out on in my youth and went on to experience and witness all that I did at such a young age,” he tells HT City in an exclusive interview.

His album is divided in four thematic chapters titled Manic Highs, Losing Control, Realization and Acceptance. “I had never talked about how I feel about life, the industry or reality? How did I feel when I was going through these all these experience at different stages in life.” The singer’s recent collaboration BUCK with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is already topping the charts.

Calling Diljit a superstar legendary icon whom he is a fan of Jackson recalls, “I was so amazed with his impactful performance at Coachella and thought I would be blessed if I could collaborate with him someday. When I wrote Buck, I asked him if you vibe with it, please give it a try. He gave me such moral support and respect as an artist I have been lucky to have this experience.”

The 31 -year-old Chinese rapper found his record label Team Wang in 2017. He released his first solo album Mirrors in 2019. His sophomore album Magic Man was followed three years later. “I try to be me. Honesty and authenticity are the essence of my brand and music. Earlier I wanted to be cool, but now I realise being cool is being consistent with being you,” he answers thoughtfully.