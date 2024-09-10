Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s Devara trailer leaves fans disappointed: ‘Better suited for YouTube’

In 2022, Telugu actor Jr NTR emerged as a national superstar when his film RRR arrived in theatres. Also starring Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, the SS Rajamouli directorial broke several records. The success of RRR only made us more eager for Jr NTR’s next. So when Devara Part-1 was announced, fans predicted another blockbuster hit in the actor’s filmography. Our excitement reached another level when Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor was roped in, for her Telugu debut, along with Saif Ali Khan. Well, the trailer is finally here, but it seems like the expectations fans had from Devara were sadly not met. Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR in the trailer of Devara

Soon after the 2-minute 39-second-long trailer was launched, several Twitter users shared their honest opinion of Devara’s first glimpse. One disappointed internet user tweeted: “Underwhelming trailer! Same old South movie formula, nothing new or exciting. No reason to watch in theaters, star cast isn't impressive enough. Better suited for YouTube, not a pan-India release. Disappointing and unoriginal”, whereas another netizen shared, “I found #DevaraTrailer absolute trash. I love larger than life movies but this seemed too unrealistic. That shark scene is a joke. But despite all this, the fact that everyone around is talking about it even if its negative, the awareness for the film is absolutely commendable.👏.”

Comparing the storyline to Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 hit Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor’s box office bomb Shamshera (2022), another social media user shared, “#DevaraTrailer looks ok ok similar story like Jawan/Shamshera that's why I feel little bit disappointed few shots are outstanding #NTR looks good in both role #SaifAliKhan gives vibe of Langda Tyagi it's ok trailer hopefully film will have some surprise elements.”

But there are still many Jr NTR fans who believe that Devara will emerge victorious when it arrives in theatres on September 27. We’ll just have to wait and watch.