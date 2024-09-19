Kanguva to be Kollywood's first 1000 crore hit? Fans surely think so as Suriya-starrer locks November release date

After several months of anticipating the release of Kanguva, fans of Suriya and Tamil cinema finally get to breath a sigh of relief. Earlier today, the official social media handles of the film announced a new and potentially final release date for the Siva directorial. We say 'potentially' owing to the fact that there have been reams and reams of rather confusing conjecture with regards to when the film will be hitting theatres. Prior to this, on June 27, a release date of October 10 had been announced, sending fans into a tizzy. However, the same has now been pushed to November 14, presumably to avoid a direct clash with yet another big Kollywood release — the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. The Suriya and Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva will be releasing in theatres this November 14(Photos: X)

The internet has incredibly high hopes from Kanguva

The film's stills, rushes and it's first single, Fire Song, has clearly made quite the impact on the audience, who just can't wait to dive into the film. The announcement of the new release date has led many to express their excitement, one of them of course being in regard to how much the film will be minting at the box office. Well, cue the drums, because netizens think Suriya's Kanguva will hop, skip and jump its way to becoming the first 1000 crore film from Kollywood. Some comments affirming this read: "First 1000cr movie from Kollywood👏🏻👏🏻💪🏻💪🏻", "This is gonna be the first ever 1000 CR from Kollywood! #Kanguva 💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥" and "This movie will be highest grossing Tamil movie ever". Another prediction about its potential box office run read, "#Kanguva - Chances to hit 100Cr gross on Day-1 & if the movie gets good WOM, then BO will blast its boundary 💯". Also dubbing Kanguva to be at the very least, Suriya's first 500 crore hit, another X user commented, "Kanguvaa First 500cr Film In Suriya Life time Collection In The Movie 🎥".

Kanguva has also garnered immense buzz owing to the fact that Bobby Deol will be marking his Tamil debut in the film. The prominence of his role is evident in the fact that the new release date motion announcement accords equal importance to both Suriya as well as the Animal actor. Also starring in the film, will be Disha Patani.

Are you excited to see Kanguva come to life on the big screen?