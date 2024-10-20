Karwa Chauth 2024 | Maheep Kapoor: I love to dress up for puja

For Maheep Kapoor, jewellery designer and former model, celebrating Karwa Chauth is all about “small things that count”. “The one rule Sanjay follows is that he doesn’t shoot around this time. And while he and I don’t have a personal ritual per se, he is always on time on Karwa Chauth, usually being the first husband to reach the venue, and I feel touched by that,” the 42-year-old shares, adding that the day is a reminder of “how important we are to each other.” A still of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor from their Karwa Chauth celebrations

When it comes to her outfit for the occasion, Maheep loves going all out. “I love dressing up for Karwa Chauth, it’s very special. Everyone’s finery comes out on this day — the jewellery, sindoor, bangles, bindis. I just need an excuse to get ready. This year, I am going for a saree as I love sarees and find them so beautiful,” shares Maheep, who has been married to Sanjay for almost 27 years.

Her favourite part of the festival? The joyful gathering of family and friends, she reveals: “I love it when all of us dress up with our puja ki thalis. Over the years, it has become that one day when all of us ladies get together, even if we haven’t met the whole year. Meanwhile, Sanjay constantly keeps checking his phone to give updates about when the moon will be up.”

A still of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor

Sharing an unforgettable memory of the festival, Maheep recalls her early married days. “Sanjay and I had gone to London during the festival, and I spent the whole day shopping and giving myself presents. At night, we had to go out for dinner, and we took a black cab. We drove around the whole of London city trying to find the moon,” she reminisces. “Unfortunately, it was very cloudy, and the driver was frustrated with our adventure. We told him we wanted to find the moon, and he thought we were crazy. Sanjay also thought we should forget about finding the moon in London since it was already out in India. But I said no, I won’t eat without seeing it. Finally, we spotted the moon, I opened my fast, and later, we went for dinner,” she signs off.