Karwa Chauth Special | Actor Avika Gor: If I am fasting for Karwa Chauth, so is Milind

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s first Karwa Chauth has come just 10 days after their wedding and they are definitely taking notes from “the way Bollywood brought traditions and festivals beautifully sketched on screen”. “If I am fasting, so is he. There are no two ways about it,” she gushes. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

From post-fasting rituals to gifts, the newlywed is brimming with excitement. The 28-year-old tells us, “After all the rituals, the first thing I want to eat is paani puri, I’ve been sure of that forever... And Milind knows I love receiving gifts, so that’s my Karwa Chauth gift is what I am really excited about.”

Milind echoes her sentiment and says, “For now, it’s on my mind to make each day special for her. And as the festivities are around, I have been trying to surprise her with the best of gifts, from special lunches to presents. She loves to be pampered, and I love to do so.”

For him, both the wedding and this festival have marked an extremely emotional milestone in his life. “Seeing her as a bride was actually the most beautiful feeling for me,” the philanthropist recalls, adding, “Fasting for her is my way of us being together on the same page.”

The festival, the actor says, is about her connection with her husband: “He helps me be the best version of myself, and if I am wrong somewhere, he’s the one to point it out. That’s the balance we all aim for in a marriage, so that makes Karwa Chauth all the more special.”

Regarding their awaited honeymoon trip post-work commitments, Milind tells us “Of course, we will be travelling as and when both of our work commitments are complete. Avika has been wanting a long, relaxed trip abroad, so that’s on my bucket list as well.”