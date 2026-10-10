Former glamour model Katie Price told social services she feared her then-husband Kieran Hayler had groomed and sexually abused a teenage girl who has accused him of rape, a court has heard. Hayler is on trial at Lewes Crown Court, accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against the girl, who was 13 at the time of the alleged offences between June and October 2016. He denies all charges. Katie Price feared ex-husband Kieran Hayler groomed, sexually abused alleged rape victim, court hears

According to a report by The Sun, the complainant’s mother told the court on Thursday that Price appeared angry when she informed her about the allegations and did not seem concerned about her daughter. Recalling Price’s reaction, the mother said: “She was shocked and probably swore.” She added: “I feel she was just angry and feeling revengeful towards Kieran.”

The mother said she felt Price “didn’t care” about her daughter. She also told the court that disclosing the allegations had strained her relationship with the girl, who did not want anyone to know about the alleged abuse. The court heard that the girl told her mother about the alleged abuse a year after it took place, saying Hayler had “done everything to her”. When her mother asked for more details, she replied: “I can’t tell you any more.” The mother said she did not press her further because she was distressed.

The mother also described changes in her daughter’s behaviour, including becoming more withdrawn and showering up to four times a day while scrubbing her skin. The girl reportedly told her: “I just feel dirty all the time.”

The complainant contacted the NSPCC in 2021, which referred her to the police, prompting an investigation. Her mother told the court that her daughter later described feeling sick and dirty when thinking about the alleged abuse.

Hayler’s defence has suggested that Price launched a “campaign” against him following their separation and that the allegations formed part of it, the court heard. The couple’s relationship broke down in 2018, and they divorced in 2021. The complainant is not part of either family’s extended circle. The trial continues.