Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s silver screen debut gets a release date; first poster leaves fans excited

In the last two years, quite a few star kids have made their acting debut. But most of these films took the direct-to-digital route instead of releasing on the big screen. While some star kids managed to impress the audiences, others sadly didn’t meet expectations. Well, two star kids have now joined forces for their debut on the silver screen— Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. The two will be seen together in a romantic film, which is being helmed by filmmaker Advait Chandan who directed Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan will be seen together in a romantic film next year

In their initial acting debuts, both the star kids had left a lasting impression. Junaid was lauded by all for his versatile performance in the historical drama Maharaj, whereas Khushi managed to outshine her fellow star kids Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan in The Archies (2023). This is a major reason why audiences are excited to see them together. Well, their movie title is yet to be announced and we will also have to wait a little longer for the first look. But today, Khushi and Junaid’s film finally got a release date. Makers also dropped a poster, where the silhouette of a girl can be seen clicking a selfie with a boy.

Along with this poster, the team shared, “Phantom Studios & AGS Entertainment announce the theatrical release of our film about love, likes & everything in between. SAVE THE DATE!!! 7-2-25.” Well, this poster was enough to entice the audience. In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “LETS GO KHUSH😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 BIG SCREEN BIG DREAMS BEST GIRL- ALL THE WAY!!!!!!!!!”, whereas another fan gushed, “Omg That's My B'day 😭 The Best Gift I Got Khushu 🥹 @khushi05k 🩷🩷🩷🩷.” A third comment read: “Waiting Rajaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, while another fan asked, “Love today remake?”

Well, according to reports, this film is in fact a remake of Tamil rom com Love Today (2022). We are now eagerly waiting for Khushi and Junaid’s first look!