King gets his Queen: Deepika Padukone to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan previously captured the spotlight this month with the announcement of his highly anticipated debut at the MET Gala, where he’ll be making a bold fashion statement with the legendary Sabyasachi. But while his red carpet moment has the world buzzing, there’s another exciting update that has his fans counting down the days. The Badshah of Bollywood is gearing up for a return to the silver screen, and it is alleged that he will be bringing back his iconic Om Shanti Om (2007) heroine, Deepika Padukone, for the action-packed thriller King. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

According to Pinkvilla, the pre-production for King, directed by the ever-talented Siddharth Anand, is currently in full swing. We’re talking big names, folks: Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. And just when you thought it couldn't get any more exciting, a source further told Pinkvilla that Deepika has been officially locked in for a key role in this action-packed saga. “Shah Rukh Khan was always clear to have Deepika Padukone on board King. Initially, the dates were not matching as Deepika was taking time off to be with the newborn kid, and also hitting the gym to get back in shape. Due to a delay in schedules of King, the timelines aligned and she is back on board the film,” said the source.

For a moment, fans were wondering if they’d have to settle for someone else, as SRK had reportedly considered two other heavyweights — Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif — to step in. But after plenty of discussions and a little time-shuffling, Deepika is allegedly ready to make her grand return to the big screen post-pregnancy. But don't get too excited just yet since the rumours also claim that this isn’t a full-fledged role. It seems Deepika’s part will be more of an extended cameo, with her shooting for about 10 to 12 days. But hey, it’s quality over quantity, right? She’ll be stepping into her role in October, and we can't wait to see what magic she and SRK will cook up on screen.

Furthermore, the source also claims that the film will feature another impactful role. “Apart from Deepika Padukone, team King has another impactful role in the film, which warrants the presence of a senior superstar like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, but there is no clarity on the status-quo of the same at this point of time,” the source adds.

As for King's release date? Mark your calendars for the last quarter of 2026. And when it hits, you can expect some killer tracks, with music composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, and an intense background score by Anirudh. Between SRK’s return, all the potential casting rumours and the film being Suhana's big screen debut, this is looking like one movie that will have us all eagerly waiting for the next big update.