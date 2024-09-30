Kriti Sanon to play a double role in Kajol-starrer Do Patti? The date announcement suggests so!

Kriti Sanon is on a roll. The National Award-winning actor has been rather sure and steady in the major strides she has taken since her big crowning moment. Among them have been setting up her own production house, which is now all set to roll out its maiden venture, Do Patti. Kriti Sanon to play a double role in Do Patti? Here's what we know(Photo: YouTube/Netflix India)

Do Patti has been among Kriti's most-anticipated films, considering the fact that it boasts of all female key players, be it on-screen or off it. Kriti and Kajol will be leading the pack in this Shashanka Chaturvedi mystery thriller with Shaheer Sheikh too playing a pivotal role. But here's where it gets interesting. From the looks of it, the film may just have a third leading lady. It's none other than a second Kriti!

Do Patti to feature Kriti in a double role?

Earlier today, the official date announcement for Do Patti was shared which put in the spotlight, the cat and mouse chase that will make up the core of the film. A prowling Kajol finally manages to get her hands on a cool Kriti, just waiting to be found. Their conversation treads the meta line, as they make references to both Kajol's first tryst as an on-screen cop as well as Kriti being incessantly tailed by the paps. Their on-screen camaraderie is made rather evident in the back and forth and makes for a fun watch. What will really blow your socks off however, is when Kriti 2.0 too enters the frame.

Not just this, the conversation also reveals that Do Patti will be marking its release on OTT on October 25. Now that's a lot of information rolled into a few seconds! As a a matter of fact, the caption shared with the teaser, partially reads, "Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu 🃏🔥".

The teaser trailer gave it away...sort of

Now if you're like us, you must have rushed off to the original teaser trailer shared for the film, to further decode the double trouble dynamic. And looking back, we see it! The teaser actually presents both demure as well as brash versions of Kriti, which now in hindsight could very well be two separate characters.

Are you excited to decode Do Patti, come October 25?