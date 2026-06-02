Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna playing a lesbian couple in Cocktail 2? Shahid Kapoor and team reveal the truth

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna portray three friends who get indulged in a messy new-age love triangle in the upcoming film Cocktail 2. While details of the story habe been kept under wraps to increase the excitement of the audience, there had been many speculations over time on what the film could be about, which also included Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna playing a lesbian couple, with Shahid Kapoor entering their relationship. But is it the truth? Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor in Cocktail 2

At the trailer launch of Cocktail 2 today, the film's team including the leads, director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan and Luv Ranjan cleared the air on the rumours. When prodded about the nature of the relationship between her and Rashmika's characters, Kriti playfully looked at Shahid and said, “I think the rumours are coming from one place only.” A visibly stunned Shahid playfully went along and said what beneift will he get by having that storyline. "I didn’t say anything, guys. Why would I want it that way? I have nothing to do with that? Kaha se aa rahe hain rumours?” he quipped.

Putting the rumours to rest, Homi Adajania finally revealed where the speculation started from. “Let me clear it up. This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought, ‘What if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel?’ And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that,” he shared. While the people in attendance seemed amused by the idea, Dinesh Vijan put an end to everyone's imagination saying, "So guys, we were supposed to clear this up, so in the trailer there are two love stories. Purana love aur naya love and ye Luv (Ranjan). Aur kuchh nahi hai kisi ka love nahi hai is picture mein.”