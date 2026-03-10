Kuldeep Yadav to marry Vanshika on March 14; coach Kapil Pandey confirms: Prefect timing after T20 Men's World Cup win
Kuldeep Yadav will tie knot with Vanshika in Mussoorie on March 14. Wedding reception will be held in Lucknow on March 17 amidst starry presence of cricketers.
After ICC T20 Men's World Cup victory, celebrations continue for Team India's celebrated spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He is all set to tie the knot with his childhood friend, Vanshika, in Mussoorie on March 14.
The couple got engaged in Lucknow on June 4 last year. Following the wedding, a grand reception will be held at the same engagement venue, The Centrum, in Lucknow on March 17.
Confirming the news, Kanpur-based Kapil Pandey, who has been Kuldeep’s coach since 2003, shares, “Yes, we are going to Mussoorie on March 12. The next day is the haldi and other pre-wedding ceremonies. The wedding will be solemnised on March 14, while the reception will be held on March 17 at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow.”
Pandey adds that Kuldeep is currently travelling as per BCCI protocol but is expected to visit his hometown, Kanpur, before leaving for the wedding.
“After the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup victory, it’s like ‘sone pe suhaga’. In November, it (wedding) was pushed due to his cricket commitments, but now the timing is perfect. He is in a very happy state of mind, and so are we all,” says Pandey.
Kuldeep was a key member of the World Cup-winning squad and played the group-stage game against Pakistan. The Chinaman (left-hand spinner) took the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz and gave 14 runs in three overs.
While the coach remained tight-lipped about the guest list, he mentioned, “It’s up to them, but a lot of players are expected to attend at their convenience.” A large number of cricketers, officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), politicians and Bollywood celebrities are expected to grace the occasion.
Bhagwati Pant, General Manager of The Centrum in Lucknow, shares details of the arrangements: “35 rooms have been booked, and the count is expected to go up. They have reserved the main ballroom for the reception. The booking was on hold after the November date was pushed, and around a month back, they finally locked March 17.”
Earlier, the engagement ceremony was attended by cricketer Rinku Singh and his then-fiancée, now wife, and Member of Parliament Priya Saroj.
Reflecting on the couple's journey, the coach had previously shared, “They have known each other since they were children but probably became closer after Kuldeep’s U-19 days. Vanshika is a bright girl and was in Melbourne (Australia) for her higher studies.”
Vanshika's father, Yogender Singh, works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Both families hail from Kanpur.
