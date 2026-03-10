Kuldeep Yadav to marry Vanshika on March 14; coach Kapil Pandey confirms: Prefect timing after T20 Men's World Cup win

After ICC T20 Men's World Cup victory, celebrations continue for Team India's celebrated spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He is all set to tie the knot with his childhood friend, Vanshika, in Mussoorie on March 14. Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika during the engagement in Lucknow on June 4 and with coach Kapil Pandey The couple got engaged in Lucknow on June 4 last year. Following the wedding, a grand reception will be held at the same engagement venue, The Centrum, in Lucknow on March 17. Confirming the news, Kanpur-based Kapil Pandey, who has been Kuldeep’s coach since 2003, shares, “Yes, we are going to Mussoorie on March 12. The next day is the haldi and other pre-wedding ceremonies. The wedding will be solemnised on March 14, while the reception will be held on March 17 at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow.”

Pandey adds that Kuldeep is currently travelling as per BCCI protocol but is expected to visit his hometown, Kanpur, before leaving for the wedding. “After the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup victory, it’s like ‘sone pe suhaga’. In November, it (wedding) was pushed due to his cricket commitments, but now the timing is perfect. He is in a very happy state of mind, and so are we all,” says Pandey. Kuldeep was a key member of the World Cup-winning squad and played the group-stage game against Pakistan. The Chinaman (left-hand spinner) took the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz and gave 14 runs in three overs.

While the coach remained tight-lipped about the guest list, he mentioned, “It’s up to them, but a lot of players are expected to attend at their convenience.” A large number of cricketers, officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), politicians and Bollywood celebrities are expected to grace the occasion.

