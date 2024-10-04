Menu Explore
Kunal Kapoor: Having a writer's room will allow me to create scripts I want to act for

ByRishabh Suri
Oct 04, 2024 08:15 PM IST

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who will be seen next in the film Ramayana, talks about carving a new path to ensure quality roles.

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who is gung-ho about creating his own path, has come up with a writer’s room to make way for the “perfect script”. “I have seen actors, whom I respect a lot, constantly waiting for the right role that never really comes along. So, a writers’ room is a solution to this problem, where the scripts I want to act for or even produce can be created. It is important to not wait for the perfect script, because it may or may not happen,” shares Kapoor, who will be next seen in the big screen adaptation of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Kunal Kapoor
Kunal Kapoor

Also read: Kunal Kapoor: I was the next big thing after RDB, but makers said ‘he’s disappeared, he’s finished’

The 46-year-old adds that there have been instances where things didn’t pan out as he wanted. “It has happened in my career. I got a project which I was excited about, but it didn’t take off, and then I had to spend a couple of years for that to take off. We live in a time where it is easy to develop the kind of work you want to do,” Kapoor shares.

He also feels, “As an actor, I don’t think I have compromised in terms of accepting roles. I only accept projects if I find the work and the people I am working with, interesting. So, I don’t think I am doing anything just because I have to do it or have to be seen.”

