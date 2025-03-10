Lady Gaga jokes about winning an award for ‘worst on-screen duo’ with Joaquin Phoenix for Joker 2 on SNL; take a look

Lady Gaga's sense of humour is as legendary as her talent, and she proved it once again during her appearance on Saturday Night Live. The pop superstar, who starred as Harley Quinn in the much-anticipated yet critically panned Joker: Folie à Deux (2024), took a playful jab at the film's Razzie win, and the internet couldn’t get enough of it. During her opening monologue, Gaga quipped, “Anyway, I’m an actor now. I’ve been very diligent about selecting films that would showcase my craft as a serious actor. Films such as Joker 2.” She continued, “Apparently, people thought it was awesome. Joaquin [Phoenix] and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year. So we won — for worst onscreen duo.” Lady Gaga performing at SNL

Even Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga could not save Joker 2,

The Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) are notorious for highlighting the worst films, performances, and cinematic choices each year, offering a sharp contrast to the prestigious Academy Awards. While Joker: Folie à Deux turned out to be a box office disappointment and received its fair share of scathing reviews, Gaga wasn’t letting the negativity get to her. She embraced the Razzie win with grace and wit, adding, “But joke’s on them. I love winning things. My Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful.” Gaga’s cheeky spin on the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) status was just the perfect mix of self-deprecating humour and sheer confidence. And of course, netizens were here for it.

Netizen reacts

Fans flooded social media with praise for Gaga’s unapologetic attitude. One Reddit user summed it up: “Hard not to like this Lady.” Another Twitter user, or rather X user, tweeted, “She really said ‘I don’t care, I won’… and honestly? That’s the energy I need in life.” Others echoed the sentiment with comments like “She is the funniest” and “Even when she loses she wins — true Joker energy.” Gaga’s self-awareness and sense of humour clearly struck a chord. One fan even remarked, “Her sense of humour and self-awareness are unmatched.” And another added, “What a great attitude! Embracing the Razzie win with humour and humility.”

This isn’t the first time Gaga has shown such a level of humility in the face of criticism. Back in January, she offered a refreshingly candid explanation for why Joker: Folie à Deux didn’t quite land with audiences. “People just sometimes don’t like some things,” she told Elle. “It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended.” Whether it's snagging a Razzie or an EGOT, Gaga's always a winner in our book.