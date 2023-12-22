Music has no language, as long as it's a good song: Shruti Pathak

Shruti Pathak, who is currently on an India tour, recently performed in Bengaluru and says, “It was quite special to me.” Raving about the diversity in the audience’s music preferences, the singer adds, “The crowd was amazing! They were such good listeners and didn’t limit themselves to just one genre of music. There’s space for rock, Bollywood, indie music and more. A musician will always find their audience in this city.” Shruti Pathak raves about Bengaluru after her recent performance in the city

The multilingual singer has sung in several languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi and Gujarati. The 41-year-old believes that, as a musician, one shouldn’t restrict themselves to listening or singing in any one language. “I listen to all kinds of music as there is always something new [I can] learn from it. Listening is a major part of the learning process. A musician should listen to different music by different artistes. I believe that it has no language, as long as it’s a good song.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Lately, there have been several instances of singers being attacked onstage, both in India and abroad. While the Maneyanu Kattona singer is glad her gig went off without a hitch, she is no stranger to such aggression from fans, when she is performing on stage. Admitting that such instances can be scary, she shares an incident that took place with her: “A few months ago, I was performing at a college and a can was thrown at me. It missed me by a few inches. Earlier, things like this never happened. [Some members of the] audience are looking for new attention-seeking techniques and the approach is quite aggressive. That being said, it’s not new to have issues during a live gig in terms of crowd control; it’s just that all of it is now being documented thanks to social media. Now that such issues are coming to light, artistes can understand what may go wrong and the right way to deal with it.”