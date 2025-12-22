Nora Fatehi and David Guetta tease their new international single Fire Starter at his Mumbai show

As David Guetta performed at the Sunburn Music Festival in Mumbai on December 20, he was joined by Nora on stage. Together, the duo offered audiences a tease of their upcoming global single Fire Starter, as a high-energy remix version played live on stage. The single also features American singer Ciara.

We had exclusively reported that actor-performer Nora Fatehi will be making an appearance at English DJ David Guetta's concert in Mumbai, which took place on Saturday. While Nora Fatehi met with an unfortunate road accident while making her way to the venue, she still continued with the commitment and the duo teased their new international single on stage.

The announcement of this new single comes after Nora made her US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently. The actor performed her song, What Do I Know (Just A Girl) with her collaborator, Jamaican singer Shenseea. She had also taken the stage at the international music festival UNTOLD Dubai.

On Saturday, Nora had met with an accident when a drunk driver rammed his car into hers. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors diagnosed her with a concussion. Sharing an update post the accident, Nora had put up on Instagram, “I'm alive and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with.”

On the work front, Nora is currently focusing on her global music career, but on the acting front too, she has two projects down South, Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil.