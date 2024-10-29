Nushrratt Bharuccha on buying new Range Rover during Diwali: I'll take the car out for my first drive on Dhanteras

This Dhanteras is a bit more special for actor Nushrratt Bharuccha as she this festive period, she became the owner of a swanky Range Rover, which she admits was her “dream”. But the timing of this arrival was actually a coincidence. “I think the universal aligned it because I booked the car about eight months ago and it had its own waiting time. I had no idea whether it would be coming in a day or two days, or months I just said this is the car I wanted and now I can get it,” she says. Nushrratt Bharuccha on her new Range Rover

The actor adds that she hadn’t even told her parents about ther car. “Nobody knew about it except the dealer and me. So, when the car came, my mom was like ‘Gaadi, kiski gaadi? Nushrratt ki gaadi to hai.’ Then I took mom and dad down and I just pulled the covers off. They were shocked, surprised, and the emotions were on a different level which I don't think they'll be able to explain to me properly, because I'm the only child,” she says.

Nushrratt Bharuccha with her Range Rover

Nushrratt adds that coming from a middle-class family, this is not just a car for her: “Jab aap ek gaadi lena chahte hain jo aapke reach ke bahut baahar hoti hai, usko hard work karke jab aap apne paison se khareedte hain, wo bahut badi baat hoti hai. I come from a middle-class family and no one in my family has ever been in a luxury car. So, Range Rover has always been like a dream of mine. So, it means a lot emotionally being able to achieve that dream.”

While she is on cloud nine with the arrival of her car, Nushrratt admits that she hasn’t driven it yet. “I'm waiting to take my car out for a drive. I've not sat in the driving wheel yet because time hi nahi hai. I'm waiting for all these parties to get over and then I want to take my car out. I will take it out for my first drive on Dhanteras,” she says, adding that the festival is not just about buying things for her. “On Dhanteras, I celebrate wealth as a whole, not just monetarily or gold or silver wise. I think on the fact that I'm with my family, we are all in good health and together, living a good life. We're not fighting for everyday survival. In our certain means, we live comfortably. My life is very wealthy like that,” she insists.

Ask Nushrratt about her Diwali plans and she shares, “I invite my friends in Mumbai who cannot go home during Diwali and do a little puja at my home to bless us all. I light five diyas and pray. It just makes you feel like you're in the festivity and feel the emotion of it.”