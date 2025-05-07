Operation Sindoor: Ravi Kishan, Ashoke Pandit and others support PM Narendra Modi's decision

As India woke up to a tense Wednesday morning, reports of targeted strikes on terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) took center stage. Code-named Operation Sindoor, the military operation was launched in the early hours, targeting nine key locations linked to terror infrastructure. This decisive action comes as a response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. Following confirmation of the strikes, the Indian Army posted on X, “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” Operation Sindoor: Ravi Kishan, Ashoke Pandit and others celebrities support PM Narendra Modi's decision

In the wake of this high-voltage military action, celebrities from across the country spoke to us and shared with us their thoughts about the same as they applaud the armed forces and PM Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor.



Actor -MP Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan

This is the new India, and it was important to react to the Pahalgam terror attack while the world is supporting us. Terrorists targeted our innocent civilians but during our precision attack, we demolished their big terror camps and hideouts; they are completely exposed! Their Chinese eye domes and intelligence agencies also failed to trace and neutralised our missiles. Now, if they retaliate, it will be very dangerous for them as we will go all out! Our silence was taken lightly, but Operation Sindoor shocked them!

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit

I would like to congratulate our country's leaders for their bold action against Pakistan. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the operation was conducted brilliantly. Jis tareeke se pura plan karke attack kiya hai, this demonstrates our military might and strategic intelligence.

I would also like to congratulate the brave soldiers, security forces, and everyone involved in Operation Sindoor. This action was a necessary response to Pakistan's aggression and terrorism. Having said that, Pakistan being overconfident and a habitual offender, a country which believes in violence and bloodshed, deserves this kind of treatment. It's a big day for our security forces, our country and people/family affected in the Pahalgam attack, and we are all proud of PM Narendra Modi who gave it back to them. This has created confidence in our people, especially all those victims and their families who became the victim of terrorism unleashed by Pakistan, that justice will be served.

The operation provides closure for the victims' families, particularly the wives who have been speaking out after the attack.

Director Sudipto Sen

Sudipto Sen

Since early morning I was following the news from international television channels - switching from one to another... Felt so proud of our army! They pounded the target with such amazing mathematical precision - I believe, even Israel and US will be jealous of our army. Pakistan was made by grand political mistakes in 1947. Since then, what they are doing with Baloch people, what they did with Bengalis in Bangladesh - and, a few days back heinous Pahalgam killing... What they are trying to do to our country - they deserve to be punished once again - perhaps for good. With all practical means, no human being deserves another war - but living with war like situation for ages - it needs a permanent solution. And the time is now.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Sanjeev Kapoor

I feel grateful to our armed forces for always looking after us and taking care of our motherland. We are always there with them. Our country always has a fitting reply for anyone who tries to look at India with an evil eye. Operation Sindoor is a perfect example of that.

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Dibyendu Bhattacharya

The Pahalgam attack was a heinous crime against innocent people who were not involved in any situation. Catching them off guard and killing them is unacceptable. Today, I am proud of my nation and my army for the way they have struck back against terrorism, sending a strong message that though we are a peace-loving nation, we should never be taken for granted.

Theatrician Salim Arif

Salim Arif

I strongly support our Army and its actions taken against constant terrorist attacks and killing of innocent Indians. Our Army has shown admirable restraint and maturity and pray for more power for our forces. I hope this would act as a deterrent against any sinister plans against our country.

Actor Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker

Immensely proud of my country and our armed forces today for taking a firm stand against terrorism. Praying for the safety and well-being of all civilians. Jai Hind.

Actor Nikita Dutta

Nikita Dutta

It is Justice served. well thought out with pin-point accuracy and intensity. always trust Indian Armed Forces to do right thing at right time. That’s how mature democracies respond. Jai Hind!



Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

I feel immense pride and gratitude for our soldiers. What they did in Operation Sindoor reminds us how fearlessly they stand for us, and for India.

Inputs By- Mugdha Kapoor, Soumya Vajpayee and Farah Rizvi