Papon talks about the use of artificial intelligence in music: The world is changing but…

Singer Papon says no matter how much artificial intelligence (AI) advances, it can never replace the raw, earthy essence of traditional music. While Al-generated sounds and electronic music are becoming more prevalent, he insists that the human connection to organic sounds will always bring us back to our roots. Papon has championed traditional sounds, including folk, to protect the music industry from the rise of AI.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

"We are going through a phase of discovering electronic sounds and moving closer towards artificial intelligence," says Papon, adding, "But as long as there is Earth, as long as there are earthy things, we will always come back to what is more raw and real. AI can't replace the soul of music!"

For Papon, this belief is deeply personal. Having grown up immersed in Assam's diverse folk traditions, he understands the richness of natural sounds - something he feels technology can never truly replicate. To him, instruments crafted from the Earth and passed down through generations carry an authenticity that AI-generated music lacks.

Recognising the shift in the music industry, Papon is passionate about ensuring that traditional sounds don't fade into the background. "The world is changing, but my whole idea has been to bring more earthiness and traditional music sounds to the fore," he explains. "One way to do that is by exposing younger generations to traditional instruments and folk music."

Despite the growing influence of AI, Papon remains confident that music rooted in nature and culture will always have a place. "The stories and power that natural sounds possess cannot be matched by Al," he says. "Eventually, we will have to return to making music with the instruments that belong to this planet.”