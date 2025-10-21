Priyadarshan says Akshay Kumar's depressed after Asrani's death: ‘He called me twice’

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has opened up about his close bond with actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, who passed away at the age of 84. Asrani, remembered for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances across generations, died on Sunday, with his last rites performed later that evening in Mumbai. Priyadarshan spoke about his bond he shared with Asrani

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who directed Asrani in some of his most beloved comedies including Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Garam Masala and Bhagam Bhag, reflected on their long association and the actor’s contribution to cinema.

“I did maximum films with Asrani sir. I realised that I did more films with him than Hrishi da (Hrishikesh Mukherjee) did with him,” Priyadarshan told News18, in an interview.

“Right from my second Hindi film Gardish, he has worked with me. I’ve been admiring him ever since college days. He was a man who never exhibited buffoonery but he always made people laugh. I will never call him a comedian. He was a great actor who played diverse roles,” he added.

The filmmaker, who first worked with Asrani in the early ’90s, recalled how the veteran’s range extended far beyond comedy. “In Koshish, he played the villain. In Abhimaan, he scored against Amitabh Bachchan so well. He was a complete actor,” he said, adding that the late actor’s later performances in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Malamaal Weekly and De Dana Dan reminded audiences of his natural brilliance. “He has surprised me every time he came before the camera,” he said.

But it wasn’t just Asrani’s acting that made him special. Priyadarshan said his off-screen warmth and humour made him a joy to be around. “He was the best! He’s more humorous off-camera than on-camera. We all used to sit around him to listen to his old stories about the industry. He was such a wonderful narrator and would make us laugh like anything. Whenever Asrani sir would sit, other actors would huddle around him,” he recalled.

The filmmaker also revealed that he had recently worked with Asrani on his upcoming project Haiwaan, shooting the actor’s final scene just days before his death. “I’m blessed that I shot his last take about five-six days back. That’s why I was very shocked when I heard the news yesterday. He had a bad back pain… but he still came and finished the work,” he said.

Priyadarshan also mentioned that actor Akshay Kumar, who had been shooting with Asrani for two films, was devastated by the loss. “Akshay called me twice. He said that he feels he’s in depression as he was working with Asrani sir for the past 40–45 days. He would give Akshay a lot of advice,” he said.

Remembering his longtime collaborator and friend, Priyadarshan concluded, “Asrani sir used to bring a lot of positivity on set. He was a great man. It’s a personal loss for me. Very rarely do you meet people whose death affects you so much.”