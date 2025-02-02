Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Feb 02, 2025 05:09 PM IST

After being in Hyderabad the last month, the next stop at Priyanka Chopra Jonas's India visit is Mumbai as the actor has come for brother Siddharth's wedding

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in India last month, with her first stop in Hyderabad. Now, the actor has made her second stop in her second home, Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the Kalina private airport in Mumbai as she returned to the city.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai(Photo: Pallav Palliwal)
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai(Photo: Pallav Palliwal)

The actor wore a white ensemble, completed with a cap and a pair of sunglasses. She looked quite chic in the whole outfit and as she came out of the airport, Priyanka waved to the paparazzi and even came ahead to pose for them. She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

A source close to the actor tells us that Priyanka is in the city for the wedding of her brother Siddharth Chopra. The big day will take place in Mumbai within the next 10 days, and the actor will be stationed here through the while. Siddharth is getting married to his fiance, Neelam Upadhyay. The two of them got engaged in August last year and Priyanka had come to India for the engagement ceremony.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was reportedly in Hyderabad to shoot for her comeback Indian film. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film is being directed by SS Rajamouli and will star her opposite Mahesh Babu. The actor had put up stories adoring the Hyderabad night sky just yesterday.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On