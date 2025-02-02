Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in India last month, with her first stop in Hyderabad. Now, the actor has made her second stop in her second home, Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the Kalina private airport in Mumbai as she returned to the city. Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai(Photo: Pallav Palliwal)

The actor wore a white ensemble, completed with a cap and a pair of sunglasses. She looked quite chic in the whole outfit and as she came out of the airport, Priyanka waved to the paparazzi and even came ahead to pose for them. She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

A source close to the actor tells us that Priyanka is in the city for the wedding of her brother Siddharth Chopra. The big day will take place in Mumbai within the next 10 days, and the actor will be stationed here through the while. Siddharth is getting married to his fiance, Neelam Upadhyay. The two of them got engaged in August last year and Priyanka had come to India for the engagement ceremony.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was reportedly in Hyderabad to shoot for her comeback Indian film. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film is being directed by SS Rajamouli and will star her opposite Mahesh Babu. The actor had put up stories adoring the Hyderabad night sky just yesterday.