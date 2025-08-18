Raghav Chadha reveals who takes more time to get ready at home, him or wife Parineeti Chopra: We believe…

Sharp speeches, and sharper suits- Raghav Chadha's on point when it comes to both. Which is why it came as no surprise to the gathering when he was awarded Most Stylish Politician at the HT City Delhi's Most Stylish awards, held in New Delhi. Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra

Styled by designer Pawan Sachdeva, who also happens to be his maternal uncle, he looked dapper at the evening in a blue suit. The hosts bowled him a googly question, but he played it well. Married to actor Parineeti Chopra, he was asked who takes more time to get ready at home.

“That's a trick question!,” Raghav exclaimed while on stage to accept his honour, “In our home, we believe that the amount of time you take to get ready is directly proportional to how good you look. So she looks stunning, and I am always punctual!” The answer led to chuckles across the room.

Meanwhile, he revealed that the efforts he puts into presenting himself well have been consistent. “I want to thank HT City, Mr Sunil Sethi, Ms Sonal Kalra, and the lovely jury. I am particularly happy because I had got the same award for Most Stylish Politician in 2015 too at DMS. It makes me feel that perhaps this is not fluke, this is persistence. Thank you to my wife who is my constant style barometer.”