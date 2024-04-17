Rahul Vaidya on Dubai rains: It is a pretty bad situation there, I am glad I came back safely in time

Heavy rainfall, on Tuesday, made the deserted city of Dubai to a standstill flooded situation, with many people at major highways and international airport stuck. For the first time ever, the city received a year and a half's worth of rain in 24 hours, and Rahul Vaidya was a victim of the situation there. The singer tells us, "I went to Dubai two days ago for some work. It was all okay till yesterday, but achaanak se kal jab utha dupeher 1-2 baje bhayankar baarish shuru hogayi. It was dark at 3pm, with thunders and lightening." Rahul Vaidya experiences Dubai storms

"I had just gone to the mall thinking that every other plan got cancelled. I was supposed to meet a few friends but nobody stepped out of their homes and I was alone in the hotel, so I went walking because it was close, everything was still ok by then. But, by the time I came back, do ghante mai itna zyada paani bhargaya tha, vo video uss vaapsi ki hi hai. Jeans upar karke and joote nikaalke aana pada, the water was till my knees," the 26-year-old reveals, highlighting how his whole trip got hampered.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Giving a glimpse of the situation in Dubai, he shared a few videos on his Instagram handle. Here are some screenshots:

Rahul Vaidya in Dubai rains

Rahul Vaidya in Dubai storms

Vaidya further adds, "The whole thing went for a toss. I wanted to buy a few things but everything was shut. This happened there for the first time. There is no history of so much rainfall in Dubai ever. There was even some cloud bursting in Oman so I think the clouds came from there."

Even the singer's flight was delayed as he tried to make his way back home. "The airlines, like Emirates was completely disrupted. So many flights were cancelled, there was no crew, and people could barely reach the airport, taxi vagerah sab band hogaya tha. Meri flight dedh ghanta delayed thi."

"Vahaan bahut kharaab haalat hai. Airport bhi bhara hua hai, roads par cars doobi hui hain paani mai. The situation has caught everybody by surprise, no one was prepared for it. I heard that two people died due to electric shock while walking in water. I am glad I am safe and back home in time," Vaidya ends.